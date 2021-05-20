A man surrendered late Wednesday evening after holing up in a Clarkston home with his 1-year-old child for several hours.
The man walked out holding the child at around 10:30 p.m., according to Lewiston Tribune photographer August Frank, who was at the scene.
“He did come out,” Asotin County Sheriff John Hilderbrand said. “This was the best-case scenario. Nobody was hurt.”
The standoff started when Asotin County officers came to the house on the 1100 block of 14th Street to retrieve the man’s child, on a temporary custody order for the child’s mother. The man fired several shots in response, Hilderbrand said, which didn’t injure anyone.
After that, officers from several agencies gathered outside the residence, and the road was blocked from Libby Street to Highland Avenue during the incident.
The Lewiston Police Department SWAT unit was on the scene and handled negotiations with the man, Hilderbrand said. The man’s probation officer and a social worker also spoke with him.
When the man walked out, an officer took the child, and the man was arrested without incident. Hilderbrand didn’t release the man’s name Wednesday night, because charges hadn’t been filed.
Besides Asotin County and Lewiston officers, there were also Clarkston Police Department members on the scene during the standoff.