A 40-year-old Lewiston man was arrested Tuesday after an hours-long incident on the 1200 block of Sixth Street.
Brandon T. Eddins was taken into custody on charges of first-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, and reckless aiming or discharge of firearms. His bond hearing will be held today in Asotin County Superior Court.
Clarkston Police Chief Joel Hastings said officers responded to a burglary shortly before midnight Monday. The caller said a man was attempting to gain entry into her house.
The woman was not at home, but was watching the suspect remotely on a home security camera, Hastings said in a news release. When police arrived, Eddins was seen inside the house, armed with a pistol. He was reportedly suicidal, and officers heard numerous gunshots coming from inside the residence.
The Lewiston Regional SWAT team was activated and responded to the scene early Tuesday morning. After attempting to negotiate with Eddins to leave the house for several hours, tear gas was deployed and he came outside, police said.
Eddins was taken to the Asotin County Jail, where he remains in custody. More charges are pending as the investigation continues, police said.
In a related incident, Tri-State Memorial Hospital was temporarily locked down for a few hours Monday night because of a possible threat to a patient. Eddins was reportedly spotted outside the hospital before going to the house on Sixth Street.