Clarkston residents will likely see another increase on their sewer bills next year.
At this week’s Clarkston City Council meeting, officials approved a wastewater facilities master plan that calls for 5 percent rate hikes each of the next three years. Last year, a 15 percent bump was approved for 2021, which helped fund a study of the sewer plant and the master plan, said Kevin Poole, public works director.
The next round of proposed increases will help cover several needed projects at the wastewater plant, which have been approved by the state Department of Ecology, Poole told the council Monday night.
If approved, the average monthly cost for residential sewer lines will go from $39.42 to $41.39 on Jan. 1, and commercial rates will increase from $78.82 to $82.76.
Public comments or questions about the budget can be submitted by email to the city clerk at saustin@clarkston-wa.com or via the web at clarkston-wa.com. No comments were submitted prior to a public hearing on the master plan, which is available on the city’s website.
Clerk Steve Austin said the council will consider both sewer and garbage rate hikes at its next meeting Oct. 25, along with a 1 percent property tax increase. Sanitation rates are anticipated to increase by 2.5 percent.
In recent weeks, the city reverted back to remote meetings because of an increase in COVID-19 cases in Asotin County. Mayor Monika Lawrence said online sessions are “prudent” and increase public safety during the pandemic. If the policy changes, the public will be notified, she said.
The state’s indoor mask mandate and social distancing requirements have made it difficult to record the meetings and communicate effectively to those attending via the remote option, which is required, officials said. When conducted online, councilors don’t have to wear masks while speaking.
In other business, the council approved a six-year transportation plan that includes a safety project at Grantham Elementary School; a major revision at the Bridge, Diagonal and Second streets intersection; overlays on Libby and Second streets; and a roundabout at 13th Street and Highland Avenue. A school zone safety project also made the list.
The new $2.2 million roundabout near the Interstate Bridge is proceeding with final designs and right of way acquisitions, Poole said. He hopes to have the right of way process wrapped up by mid-December.
The complete transportation plan can be found online at the city’s website and copies are available at Clarkston City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
The council endorsed a letter from the mayor to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, Sen. Patty Murray and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers about the negative aspects of limiting dredging near the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers.
The Corps’ proposed budget cut and dredging reduction would drastically affect the Port of Clarkston, the cruise boat industry, farmers, grain terminals, and pulp and paper companies, according to the letter.
For 40 years, the benefits of extending the slackwater system to Clarkston, Lewiston and Asotin have been touted by Congress, and it clearly benefits commerce and recreation in this area, the mayor said. With less dredging proposed, it will be impossible for cruise boats to dock and for grain barges to be fully loaded in Clarkston.
“This will cause irreparable economic harm to our community,” the mayor wrote. “The economic impact to our region would be devastating.”
The port and board of county commissioners have also sent letters in opposition to the proposal. A colonel from the Corps will be in Asotin to update the county on the situation at a future meeting, Commissioner Brian Shinn said.
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.