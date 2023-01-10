The wastewater treatment plant in Clarkston will be under new management this year.
An agreement between the city and Asotin County Public Utility District was recently approved by elected officials from both entities. The signed contract clears the path for the PUD to take over operations at the sewer plant.
Mayor Monika Lawrence said there are several reasons why smaller cities consider contracting out services. Liabilities go down, the annual budget is reduced and future expansion costs won’t come out of city coffers, she said.
“Currently the city of Clarkston provides many services directly to its residents that other small cities do not provide,” Lawrence said in an email. “This puts a big burden on our budget due to the number of personnel and the salaries and benefits mandated by the state that we need to provide.”
Under the proposed change, the city’s budget will drop by more than $400,000 in the first year, Lawrence said. With outdated sewer lines running throughout the city, the change will help offset those costs. The city’s sewer rates are too low to qualify for many grant opportunities, she said.
As for employees, the city is currently negotiating with the union to “bargain” the impact, Clerk Steve Austin said. Once that’s completed, the transition will shift six city employees to the PUD this year.
PUD General Manager Tim Simpson said he’s in favor of the plan, which has been discussed for several years.
“Contract operations will be beneficial to the citizens of the city, who are also PUD customers,” Simpson said. “We are utility-focused and will apply strategic planning to fund operations and maintenance and improvements over time, while stabilizing rates, like we’ve done with the water system.”
With the inevitable further expansion outside the city limits, it makes sense to have the PUD take over operations, the mayor said. The district has the ability and manpower to maintain the system and can acquire electricity at much lower rates. The PUD has been able to invest close to a million dollars a year in the past decade — debt free — in water and sewer infrastructure. Most of those improvements were within city limits, she said.
PUD Commissioner Greg McCall said the switch in operations demonstrates successful cooperation among government officials.
“The way the city and the PUD have worked together to make sure the sewage treatment plant and collection infrastructure can continue to operate efficiently and economically is a good example of how government entities can cooperate for the public good,” McCall said. “And hopefully, this cooperation between governing agencies in our valley can continue in the future.”
A transfer of operations was previously discussed in 2019, but hit a snag when Clarkston indicated the city was considering imposing a 6% utility tax. This time around, the utility tax is off the table. It is not in the best interests of the city, PUD and ratepayers, officials said.
At the end of the year, Clarkston City Council approved a 14.5% rate hike for sewer customers in 2023, which will remain in effect under the new operator.
Improvements to outdated sewer lines are in the works, along with other upgrades. The agreement and more details are available to the public at City Hall and the PUD office.
The wastewater collection system consists of 26.1 miles of main lines and one lift station. The city also receives and treats wastewater from Asotin County’s collection system, and the plant is designed to treat up to 2 million gallons per day.