Clarkston seeks grant for home repairs

The city of Clarkston is applying for a $475,000 grant to help low-income residents make repairs to their houses.
At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, officials agreed to go for a Washington state Community Development Block Grant to assist with housing rehabilitation. Habitat for Humanity and the Clearwater Economic Development Association are partners in the project.
Public Works Director Kevin Poole said if the grant is awarded, between 16 and 18 homes could be spruced up over the next two years. The city has a backlog of homes that will likely qualify for the funding, he said.
“I think this is a good program for the city,” Poole said.
In a recent survey of Clarkston residents, one of the top concerns was properties that have fallen into disrepair and are not in compliance with city codes, Poole said.
The median value of homes in the city is $140,800, compared to a state median value of $311,700, and most of the structures were built prior to 1950.
In 2018, Clarkston’s median household income was $36,854, and Asotin County’s median household income was $50,423, according to the grant application. In comparison, the statewide median was $70,116. In addition to lower income levels, Clarkston residents are disproportionately dependent on public assistance, officials noted.
All of the documents related to the CDBG application are available on the city’s website, Poole said. The grant will not require any matching funds from the city. Habitat for Humanity will handle the administration, and Dodd Snodgrass of CEDA was instrumental in the application, he said.
Deb Snyder, executive director of Habitat for Humanity, said her organization is excited about the opportunity to partner with the city and help people with home repairs they cannot afford.
“We feel confident this is a good fit and a win-win,” Snyder told the council.
