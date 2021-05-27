The city of Clarkston is looking for volunteers to write arguments for and against the 2021 emergency medical services levy ballot measure.
Clarkston runs the EMS levy every year on the November ballot to help fund the city’s ambulance service. Cities proposing measures now are responsible for appointing committees to provide pros and cons of each proposal, according to a news release issued this week.
Each committee will have no more than three members, who have to be city residents. The written statements will appear in the Nov. 2 voters’ pamphlet, along with official ballot titles, explanatory information and arguments for and against each measure.
Interested residents can contact Clarkston City Hall at (509) 758-5541 for more information. The committees must turn in their arguments by Aug. 10, Mayor Monika Lawrence said.