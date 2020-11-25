Clarkston schools returning to remote learning

Secondary students at the Clarkston School District will return to remote learning after Thanksgiving break — a change that comes after a brief resumption of in-person learning.
The decision was made in part because of an increase of COVID-19 cases in Asotin County and within the school district, concerns about Thanksgiving travel and gatherings, and the desire to have students participate in sports and extracurricular activities this spring.
Students at the middle and high schools are tentatively expected to return to a hybrid format that includes face-to-face instruction Dec. 10, but that will depend on the COVID-19 data that comes out next week.
The decision was a difficult one to make, but Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton said school board members, administrators and public health officials all agreed it was the right move.
“The general consensus among experts and educators across the state and specifically our region is (to expect) a dramatic spike in the virus through Thanksgiving,” stated a news release from the district. “With that anticipated spike will come additional sickness, more quarantined staff, and increased hospital load.”
There have been 50 cases of COVID-19 reported within the district since the start of the school year. Twenty-two of those cases were active as of Tuesday.
“If there is any inside spread (within the district) we are just trying to keep everyone in school, but safe at the same time,” Knowlton said.
Special needs students and those classified under the category of “unique circumstances” will still be able to come into school two days a week to receive additional help. Those students will be notified by their school.
Knowlton said the district has been able to offer more in-person education than many of the other districts in Washington, even with their two switches to remote learning.
“We are still open more than everybody north of us, Pullman included, and everyone to the south and west of us, with the exception of Asotin just up the river,” Knowlton said.
No changes were made for kindergarten through sixth grade students, who will continue to attend school in a hybrid format.
Meanwhile, health officials reported two new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday. They included a woman in her 90s from Nez Perce County and a woman between the ages of 80 and 99 in Asotin County. That brings the overall number of fatalities to 76 in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 149 new cases Tuesday in the five-county region it covers. Overall, there have been 5,226 cases.
There were 92 cases reported in Nez Perce County, 24 in Idaho County, 14 apiece in Clearwater and Latah counties, and five in Lewis County.
Asotin County reported 12 new cases, bringing its total to 745, along with 13 deaths. Two people are currently hospitalized.
Whitman County reported four new cases, bringing the total to 2,259 cases. Three people are currently hospitalized.
Garfield County added one new case to its tally, bringing the total to 66 cases.
Other announcements related to COVID-19 included:
The Lewiston City Library will only provide curbside delivery of materials starting Monday.
Library card holders can put items on hold for pickup through their online account at www.valnet.org, by calling the library at (208) 798-2525 or by emailing library@cityoflewiston.org.
People utilizing the service will be notified through text, email or by phone when their items are ready for pickup at the Fifth Street entrance. Pickup times are from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday through Saturday.
Once the person arrives, they will need to call the library or ring the doorbell to let staff know they are there.
Library staff asks everyone to follow the 6-foot social distancing guidelines while waiting for their materials.
The library’s computer and meeting room can also be accessed by appointment starting Monday. Reservations can be made by calling the library. Anyone who is not able to wear a mask should inform library staff when they make their reservation.
Jury trials scheduled between now and Jan. 11 have been suspended in Asotin, Whitman and Garfield counties.
The decision was made Monday by presiding Judge Gary Libey.
Asotin County Clerk Mackenzie Campbell said there were 13 trials scheduled within that time frame.
Libey also suspended trials in Columbia County.
