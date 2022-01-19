Ballots for Clarkston School District’s Feb. 8 supplemental levy will be mailed out by Friday.
The levy is for $2.50 per $1,000 in assessed valuation for a total of $4.2 million to keep funding at its current level without removing programs, teachers or staff. The levy is run every four years and the district wouldn’t start collecting funds until 2023.
Ballots for the levy must be postmarked on or before Election Day, Feb. 8, in order to be counted. They can be returned by mail or at ballot drop boxes at 135 Second St., in the courthouse parking lot in Asotin; 829 Fifth St., in the alley behind City Hall in Clarkston; in the parking lot behind Lincoln Middle School, 1945 Fourth Ave., Clarkston.
Those who need to register to vote must do so by mail or online at votewa.gov by 5 p.m. Jan. 31; or in person at the Asotin County elections office by 8 p.m. Feb. 8. The voting center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 8 at 135 Second St., Asotin.