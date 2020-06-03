The Clarkston School District has launched an online survey to help guide how its schools will reopen this fall.
The survey must be completed by midnight Thursday.
“We are committed to engage faculty, parents and students as we analyze school reopening options and plans for the fall of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton.
A news release stated it will be weeks before clear guidance is provided to districts on fall reopening criteria.
The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction has started to work on possible school reopening guidelines, but that guidance will not be available until mid-June.
The district expects to receive further direction from the governor’s office, the Washington State Department of Health and other jurisdictions over the summer months.
“Rather than waiting until mid-to-late summer to initiate planning efforts when final direction is likely to be received, the CSD believes it is critical to begin planning, research and outreach now to ensure stakeholder engagement and inclusion in the reopening process,” stated the release.
The survey can be found online at forms.gle/pmUWNe8eUZ31W6s16.