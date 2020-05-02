Clarkston School District plans to cut staff

The Clarkston School District will eliminate some positions next year as work continues to cut $1.7 million out of the budget for the 2020-21 school year.
According to Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton, the district is working to solidify how many positions will be affected by the budget reductions.
“There are positions that are being cut. It’s a fluid situation, but a lot of what we are doing is being handled between attrition within the teacher ranks,” Knowlton said.
Some of the people in the soon-to-be eliminated positions may be rehired in other roles that will become vacant through retirements, according to Knowlton, following a process outlined in staff contracts.
According to the district’s collective bargaining agreement with the Clarkston Education Association, the teachers who are affected need to be notified by May 15.
Steve Stroschein, the president of the Clarkston Education Association, said the union has been in communication with district administrators throughout the process.
“We are working with the district to come up with a solution to keep as many programs and people employed as possible,” Stroschein said. “We are also working with the (union) members that are going to be possibly cut.”
Districts in Washington are preparing for reductions to their 2020-21 budgets after the coronavirus pandemic shrank sales tax revenue across the state.
The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction has advised districts to look at reductions ranging between 5 percent to 15 percent, according to Knowlton.
For now, Clarkston is sticking to a plan announced earlier this year to address its $1.7 million shortfall.
“We’re going to cut 5 percent and then we’re going to watch the June economic forecast and make decisions in June and July on if we are going to go deeper or not,” Knowlton said.
The district’s budget of about $38 million will also be finalized during that time.
Information provided at a March school board meeting stated the district was expected to end the 2019-20 school year with $1.16 million, or about 3 percent of the district’s operating cost, in its ending fund balance, which is essentially the district’s savings account.
During that meeting, administrators said the ending fund balance would drop to about $850,000 by the end of the 2020-21 school year if cuts are not made.
The school board implemented a policy earlier this year that stated the district needs to have at least 5 percent of its operating costs in its ending fund balance for future budgets.
“I understand what a difficult time this is for everybody and the school district is committed to being good stewards of public dollars,” Knowlton said. “We care deeply about and have a passion for students, their families and the learning process. … We understand these are difficult times, but in order to be financially responsible, these reductions have to be made.”
The district employees 357 people.
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.