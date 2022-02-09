In a close vote, Asotin County residents decided 1,912 to 1,833 votes to replace an expiring school levy after Tuesday’s special election.
The Clarkston School District was seeking a $4.2 million programs and operations levy at a rate of $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value. The levy passed with 51% voting yes and 49% voting no, out of 3,745 votes in preliminary results. Voter turn out was 30%.
“We never know until the night of the count,” Clarkston Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton said. “We’re happy it passed and grateful for the support of our community.”
The votes will be counted again Thursday and then certified Feb. 18.
The district would collect on the levy starting in 2023 after the current levy expires.
The education programs and operations levy pays for services not fully funded by the state such as teacher pay, support staff, athletics, transportation, extracurricular activities and special education.
Whitman County also had a special election for residents to vote on programs and operations levies as well as replacement capital levies, which fund technology and facility improvements.
Results from those levies include (rates are calculated at $1,000 per assessed property value):
Colfax School District — 591 to 313 votes to pass a $960,000 programs and operations levy at a rate of $2-$1.99.
Colton School District — 212 to 70 votes to pass a $398,947 programs and operations levy at a rate of $2.32.
Endicott School District — 94 to 38 votes to pass a $236,390 programs and operations levy at a rate of $1.65; and 89 to 43 votes to pass a $177,685 capital levy at a rate of $1.24.
Garfield School District — 123 to 55 votes to pass a $176,040 programs and operations levy at a rate of $1.87-$1.76; and 121 to 59 votes to pass a $100,000 capital levy at a rate of $1.06-$1.
LaCrosse School District — 132 to 71 votes to pass a $300,000 programs and operations levy at a rate of $1.15-$1.10.
Palouse School District — 259 to 126 votes to pass a $441,000 programs and operations levy at a rate of $2.50-$2.37; and 260 to 127 votes to pass a $300,000 capital levy at a rate of $1.78-$1.61.
Rosalia School District — 166 to 72 votes to pass a $434,500 programs and operations levy at a rate of $2.50; and 159 to 78 votes to pass a $75,000 capital levy at a rate of $0.45.
Tekoa School District — 137 to 70 votes $236,818 to pass a programs and operations levy at rate of $2.50; and 139 to 68 votes to pass a $142,090 capital levy at a rate of $1.60.
Steptoe School District — 61 to 14 votes to pass a $110,000 programs and operations levy at a rate of $2.50.
St. John School District — 186 to 100 votes to pass a $404,393 programs and operations levy at a rate of $1.60 and 189 to 99 votes to pass a $236,105 capital levy at a rate of $1.29.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.