ASOTIN — A negligence and wrongful death lawsuit was filed against the Clarkston School District Thursday by the mother of a freshman boy who committed suicide in 2021.

According to Asotin County Superior Court documents, Rhonda Parkhurst alleges the district “failed to properly implement or follow the policies and procedures designed to identify and prevent suicide.” Her 15-year-old son, Robert M. Parkhurst, died on Nov. 22, 2021.

