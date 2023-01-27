ASOTIN — A negligence and wrongful death lawsuit was filed against the Clarkston School District Thursday by the mother of a freshman boy who committed suicide in 2021.
According to Asotin County Superior Court documents, Rhonda Parkhurst alleges the district “failed to properly implement or follow the policies and procedures designed to identify and prevent suicide.” Her 15-year-old son, Robert M. Parkhurst, died on Nov. 22, 2021.
The complaint also alleges the school district failed to properly train its faculty and staff to identify signs and symptoms of students who are at risk to themselves or others.
Parkhurst is represented by attorneys Ryan Ortuno, of Dayton, and Trae Turner, of the Clark and Feeney law firm in Lewiston. The school district has not responded to the complaint in court records, but Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton issued a statement about the litigation Thursday evening.
“Clarkston School District is truly sympathetic that Rhonda Parkhurst has lost her beloved son,” Knowlton said. “The entire Clarkston School District community mourned the loss of Robbie Parkhurst, and we remain deeply empathetic for the entire Parkhurst family. The Clarkston School District does not agree with many of the allegations contained in the lawsuit, but this is not the time nor the place to address those disagreements. The health, safety and welfare of our students remains our No. 1 priority, and we believe that the staff members who interacted with Robbie did so in furtherance of his health and safety, and with his welfare as their utmost priority.”
Court documents indicate Parkhurst’s son was negatively affected by the isolating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and began showing signs of depression and self-harm in 2020. A safety plan was implemented at Lincoln Middle School, but the high school administration did not use a “trauma-focused approach” when dealing with him during the fall of his freshman year, according to the complaint.
On Nov. 17, 2021, the boy was in “serious distress,” and spoke to Clarkston High School counselors about wanting to harm himself. The mother alleges she was not notified by the school about his interactions with counselors that day.
The boy was agitated and emotional at home, but because the school did not communicate with her about the severity of his interaction with school counselors, she gave her son space and time to work through his distress, according to the complaint. “She had been successful in calming Robbie down in that manner many times.”
Parkhurst alleges she would have never left her son unsupervised if she would’ve been notified about the extent of his emotional distress. The boy succumbed to his self-inflicted injuries on Nov. 22, after five “excruciating days in the hospital,” according to court documents.
Washington school districts have a duty to protect students from a foreseeable risk of harm, the suit alleges. If a student shares information indicating an imminent risk or harm or danger to self or others, that information must be shared, the plaintiff said.
The district’s “breach of its duty of care prevented plaintiff from taking appropriate action to save her son,” according to the court records.
Parkhurst also alleges the district did not make any public statements about her son’s death and did not provide adequate grief counseling or other support services for his friends or the staff.
The lawsuit calls for an unspecified amount of monetary economic damages related to the boy’s medical care, the loss of her son’s love, companionship, emotional support and destruction of the parent-child relationship, and damages for his pain and suffering.
The school district was notified of the pending civil action Thursday afternoon.
“This lawsuit has been sent to the Clarkston School District insurer, who has retained counsel to defend the school district,” Knowlton said. “As this matter is in litigation, counsel for the Clarkston School District has asked that we not comment further about this lawsuit.”