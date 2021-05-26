Clarkston School Board member Pierce resigns

The Clarkston School Board is seeking an interim board member after Vice President Meghan Pierce announced her resignation Monday following a cumulative two terms worth of service.
Pierce, who’s been on the board over eight years, hopes to spend more time with family, including her two children, ages 10 and 15.
“They’re only going to be at home for a few more years,” Pierce said. “I’m really soaking in that time before they’re gone.”
Pierce first began serving on the board in 2012 for the district’s area No. 2, which covers the boundaries of Grantham Elementary School. She later moved to area No. 1 and finished out a seat held by former board President Greg Castellaw, who announced his resignation in 2016, before running for another term.
Her resignation is effective June 29, but the seat expires in November 2023. The board hopes to fill the position in the interim before elections this November, when the district’s area No. 4 and area No. 5 terms expire.
“It’s been an incredibly rewarding experience,” Pierce said. “I appreciate getting to know all the complexities about how things are run and what an important role the school district plays in the community.”
Those interested in the position must be U.S. citizens, registered voters and residents of the district’s area No. 1, covering the Parkway Elementary School enrollment area. More information is available at csdk12.org.