A Clarkston resident is facing up to 25 years in prison and fines of as much as $60,000 for an alleged incidence of domestic violence and attempted strangulation at a residence on Eighth Street in Lewiston on Thursday morning.
Nate Freand, listed in court records as Courtney A. Freand, 23, was charged with felony domestic battery, felony attempted strangulation and malicious injury to property, a misdemeanor, court records said.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert released Freand from jail Friday on the conditions Freand agree to GPS monitoring, make all court dates, commit no new crimes and follow a no-contact order that forbids direct and indirect contact with the alleged victim.
Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob E. Reisenauer requested a $15,000 bond, noting that victims of attempted strangulation are 300 times more likely to be murdered by their partners. Freand did not have a history of violence, Reisenauer said when asked by Seubert.
Freand faces up to 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine on the attempted strangulation charge; 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine on the domestic battery charge; and one year in jail and a $1,000 fine on the misdemeanor malicious injury to property charge.
At 4:20 a.m. Thursday, Lewiston police responded to a domestic violence call at a residence on Eighth Street. Freand allegedly “scratched and choked” the alleged victim “to the point of not being able to breathe very well,” a police report said.
Freand allegedly bit the alleged victim on the thigh and fingers — hard enough the fingers were bleeding, the police report said.
Freand allegedly ripped foam around the edges of the prisoner compartment in the police car and broke the mount to the patrol car’s rear car camera, a police report said.
Freand was placed under arrest and allegedly “continuously kicked and stomped on the front of the prisoner compartment” of the police car “in attempts to break the glass,” a police report said.
Freand allegedly head-butted the glass in the prisoner compartment, causing bleeding from the head, a police report said.
Seubert set a preliminary hearing for Freand for Jan. 29.
