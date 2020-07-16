A Clarkston resident charged with felony domestic battery is in Nez Perce County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
Courtney A. Freand, 24, aka Nate Freand, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Wednesday by Judge Michelle Evans.
Police allege Freand caused scrapes and significant bruises on a woman during two separate altercations Monday and Tuesday at a residence on Ninth Avenue in Lewiston.
The woman allegedly had bruises on her left calf and right forearm, caused by Freand biting her during the dispute Monday. There were also scratches on her left forearm and a bite mark on her back, court records said.
The woman reportedly had scratches on her left arm and face from a second altercation with Freand on Tuesday.
An active no-contact order between Freand and the woman was in place from previous incidents of domestic battery. Evans ordered another no-contact order Wednesday.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony domestic battery is 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. This was the third time in the past six months Freand was arrested for domestic battery against the same the person, according to court records.
Evans set a preliminary hearing in the case for July 29.