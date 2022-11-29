Clarkston residents had an opportunity to weigh in on the proposed 2023 budget Monday night, but no one from the public spoke at a hearing.
The budget is projected to increase next year in the expenditures category, which includes some federal COVID-19 relief funding and money for the roundabout project at Second and Diagonal streets, said Clerk Steve Austin.
The City Council will dive into the details next month as the 2023 budget moves toward finalization. Copies of the proposed revenues and expenditures are available at City Hall.
In other city business:
Alice White, of Clarkston, spoke about past attempts to consolidate Asotin County and the city of Clarkston governments, and a previous proposal to combine the Lewiston and Clarkston fire departments. Both efforts proved to be a waste of time, she said.
“Now I find out you want to get rid of my trashman,” White said. “I don’t know why you’re considering this.”
The sanitation workers are helpful and courteous, she said.
Councilor Skate Pierce said no bids from outside vendors have been reviewed, and the city has taken no action on the sanitation department.
Councilor John Murray said the council should be expected to periodically review the services provided by the city.
Clarkston may consider a contract with the Asotin County Public Utility District to manage the wastewater treatment plant. City and PUD officials are planning to meet at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at Clarkston City Hall to discuss the option.
Jared Lutes, who started as a volunteer at the Clarkston Fire Department in 2008, has been promoted to captain. Officials from Clarkston and Lewiston fire departments were in attendance for the swearing-in ceremony. Chief Darren White also conducted a pinning ceremony for new firefighter hire Lucas Briner.
The council heard the first reading of an ordinance to change 422 Highland Ave. from low-density residential to a neighborhood commercial zone. Jeremy Walkup has requested the change in order to convert the property to a “park and sell” lot for private sales of used vehicles. Final action will be taken at the next council meeting.
Mayor Pro-tem Skate Pierce presided over Monday’s session. Mayor Monika Lawrence and Councilors Russ Evans and Pat Holman were excused absences.