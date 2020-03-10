A uniformed code enforcement officer from the Clarkston Police Department will now be handling nuisance calls inside city limits.
At Monday night’s Clarkston City Council meeting, officials approved an ordinance that outlines the duties of the position. Building code violations still fall under the public works umbrella, but everything else will go through law enforcement.
“Hopefully, we’ll get some good results because there are a lot of things that need to be cleaned up in the city,” Mayor Monika Lawrence said.
City attorney Todd Richardson, who wrote the ordinance, said the change will speed things up and should work better because an officer in uniform will be delivering citations for violations.
In other city business, Fire Chief Darren White was sworn in by the mayor. White, whose wife and son were by his side, previously worked in Fort Myers, Fla., and was hired last month.
The mayor encouraged residents to attend a 2020 census kickoff, which will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 19 at three sites. Participants will be given free pizza, Lawrence said, and will have the opportunity to fill out census information at the event. The locations are the Holy Family Parish, Asotin school and the new Asotin County fire hall in the Heights.
Michelle Peters, CEO and president of Visit Lewis Clark Valley, gave an update on tourism, saying 2020 is off to a good start at area hotels. To date, no cruise ships that dock in Clarkston have canceled tours because of the coronavirus, she said. The first ship of the season is scheduled to arrive April 5.
The virus has been the subject of recent department head meetings at the city level, the mayor said. Leaders have discussed contingency plans in case an outbreak is reported in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
