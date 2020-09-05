Clarkston police are looking for a person of interest in an alleged incident of road rage Wednesday where a man allegedly pulled a handgun and threatened to beat up another driver for turning in front of him.
One driver was facing north on Sixth Street in Clarkston and the other driver was facing south in a red car. The driver facing north, who called police to report the incident, said the other car had its left-turn signal on at the light, seemingly indicating he was going to turn east on Elm Street, Clarkston Police Chief Joel Hastings said.
When the light changed, the driver who reported the incident turned left to go west on Elm Street, crossing in front of the other vehicle. The driver of the red vehicle honked at the man, and the man pulled over to tell the driver that his blinker was on and he thought he was turning, Hastings said.
The driver of the red car allegedly pulled a handgun and “threatened to kick the complainant’s ...,” Hastings said.
“Aggression and anger doesn’t solve anything,” Hastings said. “It can lead to an altercation, property damage or worse.”
Hastings wants all drivers to know that if they witness dangerous drivers, the proper thing to do is to call law enforcement, describe the incident and let officers handle the situation.
“Let us take care of it, especially when you are frustrated and angry,” Hastings said. “Avoid the confrontation.”