Clarkston police continue search for missing woman

Walters

Clarkston police are continuing to seek information about a woman who was reported missing, but a second woman was found safe in Asotin County on Wednesday night.

Police Chief Joel Hastings said Kelli L. Duxbury, 37, has been located and is not in danger, which was a “big relief.” She had not been seen by her family for almost three weeks.

Tags

Recommended for you