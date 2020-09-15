Clarkston plans to start working on bond

The Clarkston School Board will utilize its monthly work sessions to craft a plan for a future bond proposal.
At Monday’s meeting, Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton said he’d like to engage with community and business leaders each month to learn how the school district can help area industries and organizations.
The feedback garnered through the meetings will be used to create a bond proposal that would not only focus on a new high school building, but also on other district facilities and the programs they offer.
“We could make a big push to explain that we are looking at the whole package, not just a new high school,” Knowlton said.
While a date to run a bond measure was not set, school board members agreed it was the right time to start planning and garnering feedback for the district’s next proposal.
School board member Meghan Pierce said the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic may cause some uncertainty, but she noted it would likely take 25 years to pay off a bond.
If a bond was approved in the next year or two, Pierce said, the majority of the cost to taxpayers would be paid outside of the recession.
Pierce added that the longer the district waits, the more expensive the project will get. And as current facilities are used longer, the district incurs more expenses for things like repairs.
Knowlton agreed.
“I know that the economy is going to take some time to rebound and we understand that,” Knowlton said. “But there is also an advantage to when the economy is down. ... Interest rates go down, construction is cheaper and more people are hungry for work. If we get the timing right, we can do some great things for not as much money.”
The school board discussed an approach to a bond proposal that mimics what the Lewiston School District did before voters approved a $59.8 million measure for its new high school that recently opened. The Clarkston School District could hold cottage-style meetings and slowly build momentum, like Lewiston did.
If Clarkston was able to get a bond approved for a new high school, Knowlton said it would strengthen the educational system in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley as a whole.
The board plans to bring in community members for discussions as early as next month. The board’s work sessions will take place on the second Monday of each month.
In other news:
Donna Franklin, the district’s health services director, explained to the board some of the district’s COVID-19 protocols.
Franklin said if a student shows up to school with symptoms, it triggers an automatic exclusion from school for a period of 10 calendar days. She encouraged parents to keep their kids at home if they are feeling sick, because if their symptoms improve, they can return to school earlier.
Franklin also encouraged everyone within the district to get a flu shot. She said students and staff members have adapted well to the mandatory mask protocols that are in place.
Tomtas may be reached at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.