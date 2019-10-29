The Clarkston City Council probably answered some prayers Monday evening when they approved a zone change at 917 Chestnut St. that will allow Holy Family Church to sell a former office building as a “neighborhood commercial” property.
At a meeting packed with parishioners in support of the change, the council unanimously opted to go with a recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission that was not in line with the advice of City Attorney Todd Richardson.
The attorney said the move could be considered spot zoning because it’s a single parcel owned by the church in a residential zone. The change, which will help Holy Family obtain the highest value possible, serves a private interest and only appears to benefit the church, he said.
The council tabled the zone change at a previous meeting and sent the issue back to the planners, who had endorsed the proposal. The advisory group recently voted 2-1 in favor of again recommending approval of the change after reviewing the comprehensive plan, zoning laws, a letter from Richardson and hearing minutes.
Numerous supporters spoke to the council, along with the city attorney. When it was all said and done, councilors said they had done their due diligence and are not making a “capricious or arbitrary” decision.
“Make sure the buyer is aware of everything that was discussed here tonight,” Councilor Belinda Larsen told the group.
“Don’t take any offers from McDonald’s,” Councilor John Murray quipped.
Councilor Joel Profitt thanked Richardson for his advice, saying he respects the city attorney, which made the decision difficult.
Hearing from the community made a big difference, said Councilor Melyssa Andrews. The council has to make tough decisions, Andrews said, and it means a lot when people take time to voice their opinions.
“We had a duty to everyone in Clarkston to do our due diligence,” Councilor Skate Pierce said. “We have a responsibility to everyone, and we wanted to get this decision right. Thank you all for coming out tonight.”
The vote garnered applause from the audience, which included the Rev. Richard Root, the priest who leads the church. Root said the group has been attending meetings since the beginning of June in an effort to get the zone change approved.
The building was used for offices for 31 years before going on the market, and the church envisions the property being used as professional offices for a doctor or lawyer. It will not be disruptive to the neighborhood, which has other businesses in the general vicinity, Root said.
Gayla Filler, a Planning and Zoning Commission member, said a lot of time was devoted to the request.
“The property in question would never be a restaurant or bar because of its proximity to a school and (lack of) parking,” Filler said. “The only reasonable use is professional offices. I support the zone change totally.”
Asotin County Commissioner Brian Shinn, a lifelong member of the parish, said he supported the zone change, but he knew it would be a hard decision for the council.
“I know what it’s like to be in your position,” Shinn told the council, “so I’m eager to hear what you have to say.”
Jennifer Menegas, a member of Holy Family and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley real estate agent, said the property in question would not be attractive to a buyer as a home or duplex, and changing the zone from residential to neighborhood commercial is appropriate.
“It’s a benefit to the church to sell it, and a benefit to the city to collect taxes,” Menegas said.
In other city business, budget decisions will be on the table before the year ends. During a presentation on the 2020 revenue forecast, Clerk Steve Austin said no major changes are on the horizon.
Austin projects the city will bring in about $1.75 million in sales taxes next year, the same amount that was budgeted in 2019. The city receives about $50,000 a year in marijuana taxes, but that could change if lawmakers tweak the formula during the next session, he said.
If the city decides to impose a 6 percent water utility tax that has not been collected for a dozen years or so, it would bring in about $60,000, Austin said.
Public Works Director Kevin Poole has recommended a 10 percent rate hike for sanitation services and charging a rental fee for bins. The city hasn’t been charging for yard waste composting or the use of carts for garbage and yard debris, and the additional revenue could be used to replace a garbage truck in the next few years.
Poole also proposed raising the sewer rates by 15 percent to help build reserves to repair equipment at the wastewater treatment plant. The rate increases would bring in an additional $150,000 to each fund.
In the near future, the lion’s share of the new sewer money would be used to hire a consulting firm to update master plans and study the rates. Poole said he suspects the city has been overcharging its residents and undercharging the county folks who use the system.
“The master plan would help us adjust our rates,” he said. “We want to charge our citizens fairly for the services provided, but we want to keep the costs as low as possible.”
Pierce said the public works committee has gone over the sanitation and sewer rate increases and approves of the recommendations. Ordinances will be presented for action at a future council meeting.
Larsen said the double whammy of raising garbage and sewer rates seems like a lot to ask of Clarkston residents at one time. It may be warranted, but it would be nice to spread it out more, she said.
“I just think we are asking a lot from our citizens in one year,” Larsen said.
