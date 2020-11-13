ASOTIN — The city of Clarkston is still seeking answers about how Asotin County selected a site for the new jail within city limits.
At a jail finance committee meeting Thursday at the Asotin County Courthouse Annex, Clarkston Clerk Steve Austin said the city has been kept in the dark about the process, and leaders want more information and transparency as the $13.7 million project moves forward.
The county’s proposed purchase of 6.4 acres near 14th Street and Port Drive will require a zone change and dialogue with the architects from Florida overseeing construction, Austin said.
“They need to contact us,” the city clerk said. “We have questions about how they arrived at their numbers, and several other issues that need to be addressed. I’m speaking on behalf of the city and council. Multiple questions need to be answered.”
At the conclusion of the sometimes-heated 90-minute discussion, a phone meeting between Clarkston Public Works Director Kevin Poole and the architect firm of Clemons, Rutherford and Associates was planned for today.
In addition, Asotin County Commissioner Chris Seubert said the Tallahassee-based firm will be providing information about the jail sites on the county’s website, and it will field questions from the public at a 6:30 p.m. Thursday town hall meeting via Zoom.
“I don’t know what you’re asking for right now, to be honest,” Seubert said. “We hired CRA to handle all of this. What do you want right now?”
Prior to the purchase agreement, the city’s public works director indicated the site required a zone change, but was basically good to go, Seubert said. A week later, Clarkston officials seemed to change their tune, and the county started getting concerned about the city’s intentions, he said.
Austin said the primary issue boils down to lack of communication.
It’s not a done deal because the property owner has to apply for a zone change and the request then goes before the planning commission. The city council makes the final decision, based on the advisory panel’s recommendation, public hearings and two readings of an ordinance, he said. The process takes at least 90 days, but can stretch out as long as six months.
The city anticipated CRA would contact officials prior to Thursday’s jail finance session, Austin said. It’s not appropriate for the city to reach out to them or show any kind of favoritism to potential land purchasers or developers.
The city wants the county to build a jail that’s adequate, he said, and the port site may be the best spot for it, but Clarkston needs to be in the loop.
In addition to Austin and Seubert, Sheriff John Hilderbrand, attorney Trae Turner and Asotin Mayor Dwayne Paris were at the table. The committee was put in place to represent the interests of the entities who signed an interlocal agreement after voters approved a 0.3 percent sales tax to fund construction and operation of the new jail.
The goal is to get the jail up and running in about three years. Construction is expected to take about 18 months once the property is purchased and all of the zoning issues are worked out. The Clarkston site will cost $1.4 million, and the county has put down $14,000 in earnest money.
Officials are also trying to get staffing in place before the jail is in operation. The interlocal agreement may need to be modified to allow sales tax revenue to be used for hiring and training new county employees, Turner said.
Seubert said the architects are following a construction timeline and have promised to keep the project within the budget. All of the sites that were considered will be explained in a presentation on the website, along with the estimated costs of excavation and utilities.
The public can submit comments or questions about the process, jail sites or any other concerns to Asotin County through email, phone calls or letters. Contact information is available on the county’s website at co.asotin.wa.us.
