The Clarkston City Council wrapped up 2021 with a brief meeting Monday night, approving next year’s budget, sewer and garbage rate increases and salary bumps for department heads.
Officials voted 5-0 in favor of adding several new positions at City Hall, including administrative assistants in the finance and public works departments. A community police officer will be hired at the police department, and a part-time administrative assistant at the fire station will become a full-time employee.
The base salaries of the fire chief, police chief, city clerk and public works director will increase from $99,225 to $106,440, which is a 7.25 percent boost. The police commander’s salary is rising from $96,420 to $103,020 per year.
According to information provided by Mayor Monika Lawrence, the new base salaries are closer to what other communities in the region are paying, and the increases will help with retention and recruitment in the future.
Over the past two years, department heads have been tasked with more tracking and reporting obligations because of the pandemic, the mayor said. In addition, changes in police legislation have led to new training requirements, public works projects require more grant tracking and reporting, and state and federal audits for every department are now done yearly instead of every three years, she said.
During the 20-minute meeting, the council also unanimously approved the 2022 budget and several rate changes that go into effect Saturday.
Sewer rates are increasing by 5 percent, and garbage rates are going up 2.5 percent. Stormwater rates will increase by 50 cents per month.
No public comments on the changes were submitted.
Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com