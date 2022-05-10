Clarkston officials nodded in support of possible state legislation to exempt sales tax on construction materials and labor, if a new high school bond goes before voters.
No such legislation exists, but 9th District lawmakers wanted to take the temperature of city officials on the issue, said Dan Hally, of Clarkston. Hally, who spoke at Monday night’s city council meeting, serves on the school’s design committee.
“I cannot speak for the school district, but what I do know is there has been no decision on running a bond,” Hally told the Lewiston Tribune. “There is a great team of people exploring options and working to ensure that when the day comes for a bond to replace the high school, the public can vote knowing that every option to reduce the impact on taxpayers was explored.”
One option on the table is asking state lawmakers to sponsor and approve a bill that would do away with school districts having to pay sales tax during the building process.
Several city leaders, including Councilor Russ Evans and Mayor Monika Lawrence, said they wouldn’t have a problem with it.
Councilor Skate Pierce said the biggest hurdle would be getting the state to buy in. Other school districts have sought sales tax exemptions and the answer from Olympia was no, he said.
Lawrence, Councilor Robin Albers and Public Works Director Kevin Poole attended the last school design committee session. It was informative, and the plans were impressive, they said.
“Kudos to the design team,” Albers said. “I saw a lot of forward-thinking and possibilities.”
The next school planning session is May 19, and city officials have been asked to participate in the four-hour meetings. The process to build a new school takes time, and the meetings are worthwhile, Lawrence said.
“I am impressed at the participation and thoughtful considerations of the Clarkston City Council,” Hally said after the meeting.
In other city business:
The council and Poole recommended moving forward with Tri-State Memorial Hospital’s request to vacate Belmont Way.
Tri-State CEO Kym Clift said the short road off 13th Street and Highland Avenue would give the hospital flexibility as the medical campus expands. No immediate changes to the stretch are planned, and access to Owl Tri-State Pharmacy would not be disrupted.
A new 60,000 square-foot inpatient wing is under construction on the campus, and when completed, the new entrance to the hospital will be off Belmont Way, Clift said. Parking areas and crosswalks will be added for patients, visitors and employees.
Tri-State will pay the city $94,286 for the property, Poole said. The majority of surrounding property is already owned by the hospital, and Tri-State will be responsible for any future maintenance of Belmont Way.
During a public hearing on the vacation, no community members commented. Councilors said they were in favor of the proposal, and Poole recommended approval of the hospital’s application. Clerk Steve Austin said a formal vote wasn’t necessary, but an ordinance will be needed.
Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.