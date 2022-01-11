Skate Pierce was elected as mayor pro tem for Clarkston during a council meeting Monday night.
Pierce, who has previously served in the role, will continue to lead meetings and conduct city business when the mayor is unavailable.
Councilors Russ Evans, Pat Holman and John Murray were sworn in after being re-elected to their positions in November. Councilor Robin Albers, who was out of town, will take the oath of office at a future date.
Under the consent agenda, the city voted in favor of purchasing a new sanitation truck for about $196,000, plus taxes. The necessary funds were budgeted for 2022.