The Clarkston students are heading to the championships — the marching band championships, that is.
The Pride of Clarkston marching band will be at the Pacific Northwest Marching Band Championships, held Saturday at Union Stadium in Mead, Wash. The band includes students from eighth grade to high school. They have been attending the competition every year, which is open to all marching bands in the region, said director Greg Kolar, who has been directing the band for nine years.
The performance features a field show where the band plays and does maneuvers. Drill designer James Layman, came up with two of the movements and Kolar designed the third.
The program, titled Celestial Voyage, might sound familiar to even the not-so-musically inclined, because the music is from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” Not only is it popular for spectators but students are also excited to play music from the franchise.
“It was a huge attraction for students,” said Kolar, who pointed out the band numbers went from 40 students last year to 62 this year. “I would say the popularity of ‘Star Wars’ is part of that.”
It also has influenced the movements on the field. At one point in the performance, the band forms the shape of a Star Destroyer.
The marching band has been practicing the marching techniques and the music, perfecting both before the competition. Parents are also assisting with making props and moving them on and off the field during the show.
The championship this weekend kicks off the competition season for the marching band. Next week, the band members will compete at Washington State University, then go to their final competition in November to Auburn, Wash.
The marching band from CHS will be performing at 12:15 p.m. Saturday at Mead in the championship event, which has been held for nearly 50 years.
In addition to Kolar and Layman, there is also assistant band director Alex Lardie, percussion instructor Criss Ward and guard instructor Soph Roemer helping to get the students ready.
General admission is $15 for adults; $12 for people 65 and older; $10 for students and military members with ID; and children 6 and younger are admitted free. Reserved tickets are $20 for adults; $17 for senior citizens; $15 for students and military members with ID; and $15 for children 6 and younger.