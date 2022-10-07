The Clarkston students are heading to the championships — the marching band championships, that is.

The Pride of Clarkston marching band will be at the Pacific Northwest Marching Band Championships, held Saturday at Union Stadium in Mead, Wash. The band includes students from eighth grade to high school. They have been attending the competition every year, which is open to all marching bands in the region, said director Greg Kolar, who has been directing the band for nine years.

