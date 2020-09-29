Clarkston man with dementia reported missing

ASOTIN — An 89-year-old Clarkston man with dementia has been reported missing.
William R. Moore left his residence Saturday, saying he was going to stay with his son in Spokane. He failed to arrive, and a Silver Alert has been issued, according to Asotin County Undersheriff Jody Brown. Moore was last seen wearing blue jeans, a button-up shirt and dark-colored hat. He was driving a 1998 green Dodge Ram pickup.
Over the weekend, the missing man was spotted in Nine Mile Falls fueling his vehicle, and reportedly was in Moscow asking for directions to Coeur d’Alene, Brown said in a news release issued Monday.
He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who comes into contact with Moore can contact authorities by calling the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office at (509) 243-4717 or the Whitcom Regional Dispatch Center at (509) 758-2331.