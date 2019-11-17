Medics took a Clarkston man to the hospital with multiple cuts and a possible gunshot wound Friday night, according to the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office.
Benjamin S. Burns, 74, was released from St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston after being treated for his injuries, Asotin County Undersheriff Jody Brown said. Deputies booked Curtis S. Aske, 58, into the county jail Saturday morning on a charge of first-degree assault for the alleged attack.
Burns called law enforcement around 11:55 p.m. Friday to report the incident at his residence in the 1200 block of Washington Street, just west of the Clarkston city limits. Brown said the only deputies on duty at the time were tied up with another call near Anatone, so Clarkson Police Department officers were the first to respond.
They reportedly found a large amount of blood present around the residence, Brown said. Burns is alleged to have told officers that he had been stabbed and shot by Aske. Aske later told deputies that he didn’t recall anything about the incident.
Burns reportedly had multiple lacerations and a possible gunshot wound to one hand. Brown said medics and staff at the hospital were not able to definitively say that the wound came from a gun, but investigators allegedly seized a 9mm handgun from Burns’ residence after they secured a warrant and reportedly found bullet holes in the ceiling and a wall, as well as spent shell casings.
Officers also charged Aske with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm because of a prior felony conviction. The instrument or instruments used to allegedly cut Burns was not recovered, Brown said.
Aske is being held in the Asotin County Jail without bond until he can see a judge later this week.