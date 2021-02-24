MOSCOW — A 20-year-old Clarkston man involved in an August robbery on the University of Idaho campus was sentenced to three years probation and seven days in jail pursuant to a Rule 11 plea agreement Tuesday in Latah County District Court.
Latah County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Jennings said in an email that Judge John Judge withheld judgment in the case against Immanuael Jackson, who pleaded guilty pursuant to the plea agreement in December to felony principal to aggravated assault.
If Jackson violates his probation, Judge could sentence him to a maximum of five years in prison and/or a maximum $5,000 fine. Jackson was also ordered to pay $245.50 in court costs and will share a portion of the $60 in restitution with the other defendants in the robbery.
Christopher Couch, 24, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty, pursuant to a plea agreement, to the same charge as Jackson and received the same sentence last month.
Jackson, Couch and Tyreke Adler-Nowoj, 19, of Clarkston, assisted Samuel Plummer, now 19, of Moscow, in robbing a man of $60 in the early morning hours of Aug. 29 on the 500 block of University Avenue in Moscow.
Plummer pleaded guilty to felony robbery and was sentenced in October pursuant to a plea agreement to 15 years in prison, including five years fixed.
Adler-Nowoj pleaded guilty to misdemeanor petit theft and was sentenced in January in Latah County Magistrate Court in Moscow.