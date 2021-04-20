ASOTIN — The trial of a Clarkston man accused of killing his girlfriend has been moved to July 19-22 in Asotin County Superior Court at the request of the defense.
John C. Weber, 54, has denied any wrongdoing in the death of Kym Berreman, 50, who was pronounced dead March 7, after a suicide was reported at their residence on the 1100 block of Fifth Street in Clarkston.
The defendant, who is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence, appeared in court Monday for his latest hearing. His attorneys, James Grow, of Lewiston, and Mark Monson, of Moscow, requested more time to get discovery evidence, which was granted by Superior Court Judge Brooke Burns.
Asotin County Prosecutor Ben Nichols is handling the case on behalf of the state.