A Clarkston man was treated and released from St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Monday morning after his vehicle left the Levee Bypass in Lewiston and struck a tree.
Lewiston Police identified the sole occupant of the 2005 Subaru Legacy as Terrell Domebo, 21. Officers responded to the 1700 block of the bypass shortly after 2 a.m. to find Domebo unconscious in the driver’s seat, according to a news release. He had been travelling eastbound when the vehicle crossed the westbound lane, left the roadway and collided with the tree.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing, but police said Domebo was not wearing a seat belt. Potential witnesses are asked to call Lewiston police at (208) 746-0171.