ASOTIN — A 34-year-old Clarkston man who was allegedly involved in a standoff with police last month over a child custody issue has pleaded innocent to all charges in Asotin County Superior Court.
Steven S. Eckhart, who entered his plea Monday during an arraignment before Judge Brooke Burns, remains in custody of the Asotin County Jail on a $200,000 bond. He has been charged with eight counts of second-degree assault with a special firearms enhancement, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.
Eckhart was arrested May 19 after surrendering to authorities. He reportedly fired a gun from inside a house on the 1100 block of 14th Street in Clarkston, after law enforcement arrived to check on the welfare of his 1-year-old child. The child was supposed to be removed from the house and turned over to custody of his mother, according to court documents.
For several hours, Eckhart allegedly refused to come outside and hand over the child. Officers secured the residence and contacted the Lewiston Regional SWAT for backup. A hostage negotiator with SWAT was able to talk Eckhart into leaving the residence, and the child was handed over to authorities without incident, according to court documents.
Public defender Jane Richards has been appointed to represent the defendant, and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie is handling the case on behalf of the state. Eckhart’s next court appearance is set for June 21.