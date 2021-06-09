ASOTIN — A Clarkston man accused of trying to burn a police car pleaded innocent to second-degree arson this week.
Joshua O. Klein, 42, appeared Monday in Asotin County Superior Court, where he entered his plea. He is accused of lighting a Mountain Dew bottle containing gasoline and an orange cloth on a patrol car parked at the Clarkston Police Department.
According to court documents, the car was significantly damaged by the Molotov cocktail-type of device, before law enforcement extinguished the fire.
Klein remains in custody of the Asotin County Jail on a $50,000 bond, and his next court appearance is slated for June 21 before Judge Brooke Burns. Public defender Kendra Lotstein has been appointed to represent him, and Asotin County Prosecutor Ben Nichols is handling the case on behalf of the state.
Second-degree arson is a Class B felony, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.