A 56-year-old Clarkston man pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexual abuse of a child by soliciting a minor under the age of 16 to participate in a sexual act.
Robert L. Broyles entered his plea before 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill. According to court documents, a girl reported last July that in late 2017, Broyles sent her inappropriate text messages when she was 12. The girl’s mother provided a phone with the text messages to Lewiston police.
The girl also told police that Broyles inappropriately touched her in 2011 or 2012, and he was initially charged with an additional count of lewd conduct with a minor child under the age of 16. The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office dropped that charge, however, in exchange for Broyles’ guilty plea.
Gaskill set sentencing in the case for April 29. The maximum penalty for sexual abuse of a child is 25 years in prison.