ASOTIN — A 62-year-old Clarkston man has pleaded guilty to trying to burn down the Hacienda Lodge on Bridge Street twice in one week.

According to court documents, Thomas L. Austin has been ordered to undergo a mental health screening before his sentencing before Judge Brooke Burns, which is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Aug. 22 in Asotin County Superior Court.

