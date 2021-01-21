MOSCOW — A 19-year-old Clarkston man involved in an August robbery on the University of Idaho campus pleaded guilty to misdemeanor petit theft and was sentenced Wednesday in Latah County Magistrate Court.
Judge Megan Marshall withheld judgment pursuant to a Rule 11 plea agreement between the prosecution and Tyreke Adler-Nowoj, associated to an email from Latah County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Jennings.
The sentence included one year of probation and two days in jail. Adler-Nowoj will share the $60 restitution with the other defendants involved in the robbery and he was ordered to pay $157.50 in court costs.
Adler-Nowoj, Christopher Couch, 24, of Lewiston, and Immanuael Jackson, 19, of Clarkston, were each charged for allegedly assisting Samuel Plummer, 18, of Moscow, in robbing a man of $60 in the early morning hours of Aug. 29 on the 500 block of University Avenue in Moscow.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim said three men — Adler-Nowoj, Jackson and Plummer — approached him and one of them told him they had something to ask him or show him, so they walked to a parking lot where the three men “formed a side-by-side line” in front of the victim.
The victim said the man in the middle, later identified as Plummer, removed a handgun from his waistband and pointed the pistol upward toward the victim’s head. Plummer demanded the victim give him his wallet, the victim said.
The victim gave Plummer the cash from his wallet and the three men ran from the area to a vehicle and sped away, the affidavit said.
Plummer pleaded guilty to felony robbery and was sentenced pursuant to a Rule 11 plea agreement to 15 years in prison, including five years fixed.
Judge John Judge retained jurisdiction for one year. If Plummer successfully completes the rider program, which is an intensive programming and education program in an Idaho Department of Correction facility, Plummer will then enter a one-year inpatient program. If successful in that program, he will be placed on probation for 15 years.
Couch and Jackson both pleaded guilty to felony principal to aggravated assault. Couch is set to be sentenced today by Judge in Latah County District Court. Jackson is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 23 in front of Judge.
The maximum prison time for the felony charge is five years in Idaho.