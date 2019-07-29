ANATONE — A 53-year-old Clarkston man was taken to the hospital after he crashed his motorcycle just south of Anatone Sunday afternoon.
A news release from the Washington State Patrol said Christopher B. McNamara was riding south on State Highway 129 when his black and white 2008 Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe left the roadway around 3:30 p.m. and came to rest in the ditch.
McNamara was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, and Asotin County Sheriff John Hilderbrand said McNamara suffered a possible leg injury.
The motorcycle was totaled in the crash. The cause of the accident was distracted driving, according to WSP, and McNamara was cited for improper lane use.