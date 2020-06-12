A Clarkston man was listed in fair condition after being injured Thursday afternoon in a wreck at the bottom of Bryden Canyon Road that closed the busy four-lane street for about five hours.
James Schulke, 87, of Clarkston, was unconscious and pinned in his 2010 Lincoln MKZ after being involved in the wreck at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a Lewiston Police Department news release. The Lewiston Fire Department was able to extract Schulke from his car, and he was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
Schulke attempted to turn left onto westbound Bryden Canyon Road from the Snake River Avenue onramp when his car was struck by a 2003 International truck driven by Aaron Remacle, 45, of Lewiston, the news release said. Remacle’s truck, which was hauling asphalt and pulling a trailer with a steam roller on it, had just crossed the Southway Bridge and was heading east.
Schulke pulled in front of the truck and his car was struck on the driver’s side front, causing severe damage to the Lincoln and significant damage to the International truck, the release said. Remacle wasn’t hurt in the crash.
Bryden Canyon Road was closed until after 8 p.m. while debris and fluids from the wreck were cleaned up.
No charges have been filed and the investigation is continuing. The Lewiston Police Department would like to hear from any witnesses if they haven’t spoken to police officers yet. Such witnesses are asked to call Sgt. Craig Roberts at (208) 746-0171.