A 46-year-old Clarkston man suffered life-threatening injuries in an ATV crash on the 2700 block of South Slope Lane in Clarkston, according to Asotin County Undersheriff Jody Brown.
Reuben Parks was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, Brown said. Parks was not wearing a helmet, the undersheriff said.
On Monday afternoon, a nursing supervisor at St. Joe’s said Parks was transferred to another facility and no longer a patient at the Lewiston hospital. No further details about his condition was available.