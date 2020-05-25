A Clarkston man remained in stable condition at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Monday after a motorcycle accident over the weekend.
Mica Craig, 54, was riding a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle, wearing a helmet on Bryden Canyon west of the Eighth Street overpass in Lewiston when he collided with a deer, according to a Lewiston Police news release.
“Craig lost control of the motorcycle and crashed,” according to the news release. “Craig, the motorcycle and the deer slid into the oncoming lanes of traffic before coming to rest.”
The road was closed for four hours during the investigation of the accident that was reported at 6:42 p.m. Sunday.
Police are asking any witnesses of the accident to call (208) 746-0171 and ask to speak to Sgt. Craig Roberts.