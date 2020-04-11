A Clarkston man was arrested by Lewiston police on nine counts of grand theft, burglary and assault on an officer after he allegedly tried to run over the officer with a stolen car Friday.
Police allege Matthew McGee, 23, attempted to run over a Lewiston motorcycle officer, but the officer reacted quickly enough to dismount his motorcycle, Lewiston police Cpl. Cody Bloomsburg said in a news release.
The same motorcycle officer removed McGee from the 2004 Chevrolet Malibu that had been reported stolen Wednesday, Bloomsburg said.
Police allege that they found seven credit and debit cards, a checkbook and other items stolen from a home on the 800 block of 18th Street in Lewiston on Friday morning. McGee was apprehended by Lewiston police and Quad Cities Drug Task Force detectives at 2:30 p.m. Friday on the 1800 block of Ninth Avenue in Lewiston, Bloomsburg said.
Lewiston police allege that McGee entered a home Friday at 5:30 a.m. through a sliding glass door and stole credit and debit cards and a 2013 Subaru while residents slept.
Police identified McGee as a suspect “immediately,” Bloomsburg said. Police allege they had surveillance footage of McGee using one of the stolen cards in Clarkston less than three hours after the break-in.
Police allege they found the keys to the 2013 Subaru on another passenger in the Chevy Malibu, and police located the Subaru after McGee’s arrest near the home of a third occupant in the Malibu, Bloomsburg said.
Police said McGee is suspected of stealing a third vehicle, a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta with no license plate, from Lewiston just prior to his arrest Friday. That vehicle has not been located by police, Bloomsburg said.
Nez Perce County sheriff’s deputies arrested McGee on Monday on three local misdemeanor warrants and one felony warrant from Clearwater County after Nez Perce Tribal Police made contact with McGee in Lapwai, Bloomsburg said. McGee was taken to Clearwater County on Tuesday and released from custody.
Lewiston detectives will continue to investigate and more charges may be pending on others involved in Friday’s arrest, Bloomsburg said. Lewiston and Clarkston police are also working together to possibly bring more charges on McGee in Asotin County, Bloomsburg said.
