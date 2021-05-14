ASOTIN — A 57-year-old Clarkston man was taken to jail Thursday shortly after being convicted of 10 felony child pornography charges in Asotin County Superior Court.
Linden K. Thomas was found guilty of distributing and possessing depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct at a bench trial with Superior Court Judge Brandon Johnson, of Walla Walla County, presiding.
The case stems from an investigation dating back to 2017. According to court documents, detectives, along with the Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, found graphic child pornography images and videos downloaded on Thomas’ computer and hard drive after a search warrant was issued.
Asotin County Prosecutor Ben Nichols told the court he plans to seek an exceptional sentence for the crimes. The standard sentencing range is 87 to 116 months in prison.
Moscow attorney Mark Monson, who represented Thomas, argued in favor of allowing Thomas to remain out of custody until he is sentenced, saying his client has remained crime free and hasn’t missed any court dates since the charges were filed more than two years ago.
Nichols said the crimes, involving multiple victims and sexual abuse, “cry out for detention,” and people in this community need to know if they are involved in child pornography, they will go to jail.
“The court needs to send a message that this kind of behavior is absolutely unacceptable,” Nichols said.
The judge said Thomas was allowed to remain out of custody on bond on the presumption of innocence, but that was before he was convicted. “That presumption no longer applies,” Johnson said.
A sentencing date has not been set. Thomas, who is being held at the Asotin County Jail, will have to undergo a presentencing investigation prior to making his next court appearance.