A Clarkston man was sentenced in Nez Perce County 2nd District Court on Tuesday to five years’ probation for molesting a Lewiston woman.
Alexander Pangle, 21, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, which was modified from forcible sexual penetration by use of a foreign object.
Pangle was at the woman’s apartment in Lewiston and he tried to touch her multiple times after the woman told him to stop many times, according to court records. Pangle ignored the woman telling him no and he groped her groin several times while he masturbated.
The woman reported she waited for Pangle to finish and he left. She confronted him via text message and he acknowledged in the texts that she told him to stop multiple times.
A presentence investigator reported that Pangle is a low risk to reoffend. Pangle had no felony conviction prior to this offense. Judge Jay Gaskill granted Pangle a withheld judgment, meaning if Pangle successfully completes probation, the charge could be dismissed.
Gaskill added 30 days of discretionary jail time to be served if Pangle has any minor probation violations.
Pangle will not have to register as a sex offender because the charge was modified.