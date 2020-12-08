ASOTIN — A 38-year-old Clarkston man was sentenced to a minimum of 89 months in prison Monday for molesting a 5-year-old girl in 2019.
Jason D. Waits was found guilty of first-degree child molestation, a Class A felony, and attempted child molestation following a jury trial earlier this year in Asotin County Superior Court. The convictions carry a maximum sentence of life of prison.
After listening to statements from the child’s mother, the defendant, and his former wife, Judge David Frazier sentenced Waits to the high end of the sentencing range, which was recommended by Prosecutor Ben Nichols. He will be eligible to go before the parole board after he serves the minimum sentence, but could remain behind bars for life.
“I’m still maintaining I didn’t do this to this little girl,” Waits told the judge.
Frazier said the jury found him guilty, and his actions had a “devastating impact” on the young victim. The prison sentence is intended to protect children and the community, he said.
The two women who spoke to the court said Waits shows no remorse for his crimes and needs to be punished. He has caused a “tidal wave of pain” for multiple people, his former wife said.