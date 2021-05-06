ASOTIN — A 71-year-old Clarkston man was found guilty Wednesday of 27 Class B felonies related to dealing or possessing child pornography.
Under the standard-sentencing range, Michael E. Chambers is facing 87 to 116 months in prison when he is sentenced at 2 p.m. June 24.
Visiting Superior Court Judge Gary Libey, of Whitman County, delivered his verdict after reviewing the stipulated facts and reviewing the case in Asotin County Superior Court. The charges were filed May 25, 2018, but the defendant waived his rights to a speedy trial.
Senior Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie, who handled the case on behalf of the state, said he was pleased with the verdict.
“We are satisfied the court understood the evidence and reached the only possible conclusion in this case,” Liedkie said. “The defendant is guilty as charged of these appalling crimes against children.”
According to court documents, police found graphic images and videos of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct on Chambers’ computer after a search warrant was issued for his residence on the 1800 block of Reservoir Road in Asotin County.
Chambers, who was represented by attorneys William David McCool and Mark Monson, of Moscow, has been out of custody since posting bond shortly after his arrest.
Liedkie argued in favor of taking the defendant directly to jail after the verdict was handed down, saying he lives within close proximity to Heights Elementary School and Lincoln Middle School in the Clarkston Heights.
Because the defendant has appeared for every court hearing and has remained crime-free since his arrest, the court determined he could remain out of custody until his sentencing.