ASOTIN — A 36-year-old Clarkston man was found guilty of first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation Friday following at two-day bench trial in Asotin County Superior Court.
Robert A. Clark, a registered sex offender, is facing life in prison for the two Class A felonies, with an earliest possible release in 120 to 260 months, depending on his offender score. His convictions stem from raping and molesting a 4-year-old Clarkston girl in 2018.
Garfield County Judge Thomas Cox, who presided over the trial, handed down his verdict after hearing testimony from the victim, her mother, law enforcement, experts and health care professionals. Clark was acquitted on one charge of first-degree child molestation.
“The state is satisfied the court thoroughly reviewed the evidence and rendered a just verdict,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie said.
Clark, who has been in custody of the Asotin County Jail since his arrest, was represented by attorney Jane Richards at the trial. He has been held on a $100,000 bond after being taken to jail on the day of the incident.
“It is a sad case,” Richards said late Friday afternoon. “No one wins in these types of cases. Mr. Clark is disappointed and distressed by the verdict. He waited three years for his trial, and he didn’t anticipate it would end this way. At least he has some closure.”
Liedkie told the court the young girl was found by her mother, undressed, scared and crying in the back seat of Clark’s pickup truck on May 29, 2018, in Asotin County. The defendant was seen walking away from the truck with his pants down to his knees, according to the testimony. During the investigation, Clark denied any sexual contact and told police he was urinating.
The girl was taken to Tri-State Memorial Hospital and Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, where a rape kit was performed. A forensic investigation was conducted by Detective Jackie Nichols during an investigation by the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office.
Clark’s sentencing date hasn’t been set. He has been ordered to undergo a presentencing investigation before his next court appearance.