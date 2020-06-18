ASOTIN — A 25-year-old Clarkston man is being held at the Asotin County Jail on a $500,000 bond following an investigation by Homeland Security and Clarkston police into multiple sex crimes against a young child.
Justin J. Krasselt made his first court appearance Wednesday morning after being taken into custody Tuesday. He is facing multiple felony charges including sexual exploitation of a minor, first-degree child molestation and dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Formal charges are expected to be filed today.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Krasselt’s cellphone contained numerous photos and videos of graphic child pornography. One of the videos allegedly shows the rape of a small child that appears to be about 1 year old, and the child is screaming in pain.
At the bond hearing, Senior Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie told the judge he prays the court never has to look at those images, which he described as “evil, sickening, disgusting and unspeakable.”
Judge Tina Kernan set the bond amount, and appointed Public Defender Jane Richards to represent Krasselt. He will be arraigned in Asotin County Superior Court on Monday.