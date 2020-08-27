A Clarkston man is facing two felony charges after Idaho State Police reported finding more than a half-pound of marijuana in his car and he allegedly swallowed a bag of pills during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.
Levi J. Blimka, 35, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Wednesday afternoon by Judge Michelle Evans on felony charges of possession of marijuana in excess of 3 ounces and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.
Blimka was also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
Evans released him on his own recognizance with pretrial conditions that included no alcohol or illegal drug use and no possession of illegal drugs.
Idaho State Police Trooper Dmitriy Lutsyk pulled Blimka over on U.S. Highway 95 near the top of Lewiston Hill for failing to signal when Blimka was merging into the southbound lane from the on-ramp from Washington State Route 195. Blimka’s hands were shaking and “he was sweating profusely. I could see his carotid artery pulsating visibly and he exhibited labored breathing,” court records said.
A field sobriety test was administered as ISP Cpl. Chad Willerford arrived on scene. Willerford picked up a hat Blimka had thrown on the ground before the sobriety test and Lutsyk noticed a clear plastic bag with multiple round blue pills. The hat was on top of the pills. Blimka allegedly grabbed the pills, and refused to obey Lutsyk when he said to hand them over. Blimka threw the pills on the ground and attempted to stomp them, court records said. He then lunged forward as troopers were attempting to handcuff him.
Willerford used his stun gun on Blimka as Blimka put the bag in his mouth and swallowed it. A search of the car yielded 8.57 ounces of marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia, according to court records.
Blimka told the troopers he swallowed acetaminophen with codeine; troopers suspected the pills were morphine, according to court records. Blimka was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for observation. As he was being transported, he said the pills might contain fentanyl, which can be lethal. At the hospital, Blimka said he swallowed hydrocodone pills, court records said.
Blimka was taken to Nez Perce County Jail after he was monitored for six hours at St. Joe’s, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony possession of marijuana in excess of 3 ounces is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Evans set a preliminary hearing in the case for Sept. 16.
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.