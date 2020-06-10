A Clarkston man is charged with forgery for using a fake $10 to buy cigarettes at Big Smoke in Lewiston last month.
Police say Kevin J. Simmons, 26, handed over a folded fake $10 bill that was marked “for motion picture use only” to cashier Lorianne Everts March 27 to pay for a pack of cigarettes. Simmons was given the cigarettes and change, court records said.
Nova Sehorn, manager of the store on the 300 block of 18th Street, discovered the fake bill March 31 and watched video surveillance footage until she spotted the fake bill transaction. Lewiston police used a photo from the footage on Facebook in an attempt to find the person who passed the fake bill, court records said.
Washington probation officer Rebecca Warren identified the man in the photo as Simmons and told Lewiston police he “had absconded from Washington state custody and there was currently a felony warrant for his arrest,” court records said.
The maximum penalty for felony forgery in Idaho is 14 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert set bond at $5,000 Tuesday afternoon. Seubert set a preliminary hearing in the case for June 17 with an alternate date of June 19.