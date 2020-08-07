A Clarkston man is facing four felony charges for allegedly trading drugs and alcohol for sexual favors and videotaping sex acts with a minor girl.
Trevor J. Lunney, 34, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, first-degree possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, second-degree possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and delivery of a controlled substance to a person younger than 18.
Lunney made his preliminary appearance in Asotin County Superior Court on Wednesday, where Judge Tina Kernan set bail at $50,000. Lunney’s initial arraignment is set for Aug. 17.
Clarkston police allege Lunney’s cellphone had photos and videos of minor girls and other women with their breasts exposed. A minor child showed Lunney her breasts at least 10 times in exchange for marijuana or alcohol. Lunney allegedly offered the girl methamphetamine, but she said no and he kicked her out of his travel trailer on the 700 block of Chestnut Street, court records said.
The minor girl told police that Lunney would ask the girl to raise her shirt so he could look at and touch her breasts in exchange for marijuana or alcohol. He also made the girl and women in the videos call him “sir” and “daddy,” court records said.
Police also found a string of messages where Lunney appears to threaten to post a video of a woman exposing her breasts to him online, court records said.
Sexual exploitation of a minor and first- and second-degree possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct each carry a maximum penalty in Washington of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Delivery of a controlled substance to a person younger than 18 carries a maximum penalty in Washington of 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine, as well as a mandatory civil penalty of $1,000 that would double if there are prior drug convictions.
